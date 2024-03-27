STEPHEN MICHAEL SEWELL

Stephen Michael Sewell was born on September 16, 1980, at 5:56 a.m., in Lewis County, Tennessee, to Sheila Reeves Sewell and the late Marvin Franklin Sewell. Stephen left this world in the morning hours of March 9, 2024. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, March 23, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Stephen is survived by not only his mother, Sheila, but also, his brother, Ben Sewell; niece, Alexis Barnes; and nephew, Gavin Sewell, all of Leoma, Tennessee. He will be missed by many, including his aunts, Tracy Fortner (Joey), Kristi Tinin-Hodge (Billy) Kayla Parnell (Mason), Ramona DeBartolimies, and uncles, Joey Reeves (June) and Scott Reeves (Melissa). There are too many cousins to list by name, but he loved them all, and they loved him. Stephen would demand that we make special mention of best friend, Shaun Matthews, who is, was, and always will be family, as well as acknowledge his longtime friends, Jonathan and Derrick Averett and Vencent Hickerson and Shane Giachetti. In addition to his father, Stephen was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Jessie Hunt Sewell and Everett Sewell; and his Nanny Melba and Paw Pa Robert Wesbrooks. Steve-O, as he was known by many family and friends, was a big man with an even bigger heart. He loved hunting and fishing and riding backroads, belting out country and southern rock, and playing tunes on his guitar. He had a passion for football, and could be found cheering on the Vols in his orange and white checkered overalls, (or screaming at the TV, depending on the score). His love for the game didn’t end there; while Steve-O never had children of his own, he gave back to his community volunteering his time with the Junior Pro Football League in Perry County. While he never really found a career, he loved, his Paw Pa Robert said he was the best office manager R&M Trucking ever had, and Stephen held that post until the business sold. Stephen truly was a simple man in all the best ways. He will be deeply missed and his absence will leave a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him.