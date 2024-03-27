Perry County Chapter of VVA to Host Short Program This Friday In Honor of Those Who Served

Story & photos by

DELAINE CULP HESTER

This Friday, March 29, 2024, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the United States. First observed in 2012, it honors U.S. military members who served during the Vietnam War, 1955-1975.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed on March 28, 2017, to officially recognize March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 of Perry County will meet this Friday, 10:00 a.m., at the Perry County Courthouse to mark the national observance with a short program. VVA Chapter 1123 Member and Chaplin, Phil Corbin, will be the main speaker. The public is invited to attend and honor those who served in Vietnam.