Locals and Visitors Alike Enjoyed Last Weekend’s 16th Annual Blooming Arts Festival

Despite some rainy weather on Friday and a colder, blustery Saturday, the sixteenth annual Blooming Arts Festival again this year drew a large crowd of locals and visitors.

With around 200 vendor and organization booths, the event featured constant musical performances and an eclectic selection of products for shoppers both in the booths and inside Linden’s businesses. Kids enjoyed bungee jumping and other fun activities, and food vendors offered all sorts of goodies.

Seventh Congressional District candidate Megan Barry made a campaign visit to Linden on Saturday. She is pictured with Perry County Democratic Party (PCDP) member Emma Phelpa, PCDP Chairman Gil Webb, and PCDP Vice-Chair Reagan Cassidy.

……….PHOTOS CAN BE SEEN IN 3/27/24 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW………….