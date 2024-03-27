CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | March 27, 2024 | 0 The City of Lobelville will be having their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at 5:00p.m. at the City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts STORAGE AUCTION–AAA SAFE STORAGE March 27, 2024 | No Comments » STORAGE AUCTION NOTICE March 20, 2024 | No Comments » ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS March 20, 2024 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE WATER REPORT March 20, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE OF ELECTION March 13, 2024 | No Comments »