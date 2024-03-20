Welcome To the 16th Annual Blooming Arts Festival

The Town of Linden warmly invites you to the sixteenth annual Blooming Arts Festival, an event eagerly awaited each year for its vibrant celebration of creativity and community.

Taking place this Friday, March 22, from noon to 6:00, and Saturday, March 23, from 9:00 to 6:00, this festival stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and the strength of our community bonds.

The festival places a special emphasis on the visual arts, offering a broad canvas for artists and craftsmen from various disciplines to showcase their talents.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of stained glass, pottery, metal art, handmade jewelry, woodwork, crochet, soaps, paintings, glass etching, laser engraving, and blacksmith works.

These pieces not only highlight the diversity and creativity of the artists but also provide a unique chance for visitors to connect with the art on a personal level.

Complementing the visual feast, the festival features live music to enhance the ambiance, creating an environment where art and sound harmonize.

The culinary offerings are just as diverse, with a menu that includes everything from savory Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya to sweet treats like Funnel Cakes and Fried Oreos, catering to all tastes.

Designed to be family-friendly, the festival offers a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including Bungee Jumping, Body Art, and Bouncy Houses, ensuring that the celebration can be enjoyed by everyone.

The Blooming Arts Festival is not just an event; it’s a gathering place for the community to come together in appreciation of art, food, music, and the joy of togetherness.

For more detailed information, including a full schedule of events and a list of participating artists and vendors, please visit www.bloomingartsfestival.com.

This weekend also means it’s softball time in Perry County as the Lady Vikings host fifteen teams for the sixteenth Springfest Tournament at fields in Lobelville and Linden. Check out the new “Perry County: It’s Just Our Nature” tourism booklet for the schedule and team photos.

Also look inside this issue for stories on the Buffalo River Artisan Cooperative’s first-ever 2D Art Contest and the first Blooming Bonnet competition, both held in conjunction with the festival.