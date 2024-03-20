STORAGE AUCTION NOTICE

PURSUANT TO TENNESSEE CODE ANNOTATED

SECTION 66-31-105(2)(g), number 13 in the self service storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 AM on APRIL 22,2024 at S&L storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, Tn. to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 11TH day of March, 2024.

B 3/27