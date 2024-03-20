Sheriff Weems says ‘Sticking to What I Know, Sheriff’n’

Sheriff Nick Weems was expected to resign his seat on March 16 to accept a position with the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, but he has decided to withdraw his letter of resignation the Perry County Commission and continue as Sheriff.

When Sheriff Weems was offered the position with DHS, he didn’t expect the outpouring of support to retain with his current administration and continue the work that he and Chief Deputy Bart Rosson do.

Sheriff Weems said hundreds of people rallied together and wanted him and Rosson to remain in office and “continue their fight in his community.”

Most people talked to him about how much they loved the Weems/Rosson administration and wanted that same team to move forward.

Sheriff Weems sat down with his Chief Deputy on Friday and talked about the partnership

