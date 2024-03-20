JOSEPH ALAN MILLER

Joseph Alan Miller was born to Joseph and Sylvia Miller on May 10, 2009, in Pleasantville, TN. He passed away on March 6, 2024, reaching the age of 14 years, 9 months, and 25 days. Death was caused by an accidental gunshot while hunting with his dad and brothers. A funeral service was held at the Joseph Miller resident in Pleasantville, TN, on Sunday, March, 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., with Bill Yoder officiating. Interment was at the Cane Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua, Jeffrey, Kenneth, Ethan, Jesse, Derrel, and Bryan. Joseph Alan was a friend to everyone. He was known by his big smile and shining blue eyes. His greatest pleasure was doing activities with his family, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working at home on the farm, and helping his mother with gardening and the many small jobs that needed to be done around the house. He loved animals, especially his dog Razor, who followed him everywhere he went. Those left to cherish the memories are his parents, Joseph and Sylvia Miller; siblings, Joshua and wife Cassie, Jeffrey and wife Gaffney, Kenneth and wife Kari Ann, Ethan and girlfriend Lanae Yoder, Gloria, Jesse, MaryEllen, Derrel and Bryan; one nephew, Zebulon; two nieces, Magdalena and Blakely; grandparents, Lewis and MaryAnn Beachy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Joe and MaryEllen Miller.