GEORGE NORMAN BROWN

Mr. George Norman Brown, 91, of Linden, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, peacefully at his home. A funeral service was held Monday, March 18, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Private family interment services were held at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Clifton, TN, to the late George Washington Brown and Ethel Culp Brown. After graduating high school from BGA in Franklin, TN, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in San Diego, CA, on the USS Yorktown CV10. After being discharged in 1953, he moved to Nashville, TN, and worked for RC Cola Company. He then owned and operated Brown’s Gulf Service Station on Broadway in Nashville. This is where he met the love of his life, Jimmie. In the late 50’s he moved his family from Nashville to Linden when he bought Pevahouse Lumber Company, and later working and retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. Norman had a wonderful work ethic, having various jobs such as an agent for Shelter Insurance, selling real estate, and owning and operating B & B Storage. After his retirement, he enjoyed driving for Perry County Transport, taking people to and from appointments. Norman loved his community and was always eager to help with charitable events and fundraisers. He will be remembered for his friendship, honesty, and caring nature. He was always checking on his neighbors and seeing if they needed anything. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Norman was a member of the Linden First Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge #210, and was very proud to be a member of the Shriners. He cherished the brotherhood and all they did to help others. Norman was an avid reader, loved golf, traveling, woodworking, and being on the river. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie; his daughter, Cheryl “Bunny” Bransford; son-in-law, Dr. John Bransford; and a grandson, Wesley Brown. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Butch (Joy) Brown of Hohenwald, and Patti (Rickey) Goodrich of Brentwood; grandchildren, Ashley Bransford of Illinois and Camille (Brian) Mills of Virginia; great grandchildren, Braiden Brown, Jackson Brown, and Charlotte Mills; and a brother, David Brown of Clifton. The family would like to express a special thanks to all his caregivers that took such wonderful care of him and enabled him to live comfortably in his home.