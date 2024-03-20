DORIS ANN SMITH HALFORD

Mrs. Doris Ann Smith Halford, 78, of Clifton, peacefully departed this life at her home, on March 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mt. Auburn Church on Culps Bend Road. Interment followed services at the Riverside United Methodist Church Cemetery. She was born in Clifton to the late Robert Smith and Frances Adams Smith Boroughs. On January 9, 1964, she was united in marriage to James Adolph Halford, Jr. who affectionately called her “Dot.” Mr. Halford preceded her in death in 2023. Mrs. Halford was employed at Clifton Manufacturing for 21 years. She then started a new career at Turney Center Industrial Prison, which became her life’s passion. She dedicated almost 30 years at Turney Center. She worked as a Correctional Officer and Counselor. Once graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Criminal Justice degree from Austin Peay State University at age 57, she was promoted to Pre-Release Coordinator. During her time as Pre-Release Coordinator, she taught classes in hopes to lower recidivism rates and to teach necessary skills needed to be successful upon release. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and playing with her great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Teresa Kay Smith “Terri.” She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Ricketts; a granddaughter, Jordan (Bryce) Howell; 3 great grandchildren, Eisley, Atticus, and Lorelei Howell; a sister, Robbie Jones; and a host of other loving family members and many friends. The family would also like to recognize her caregiver and friend, Linda O’Neal.