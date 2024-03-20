DANNIE WEBB QUALLS BOYD

Dannie Webb Qualls Boyd, 76, of Linden passed away at her home on March 12, 2024, surrounded by family. She was born January 8, 1948, to the late Waco Melvin and Ina Webb Duncan Qualls. She graduated from Perry County High School as a member of the Class of 1966. Dannie had been married to Bill Boyd for 25 years. Although she worked for a short time as a secretary and in the garment factory, Dannie spent most of her career as co-owner with younger sister, Barbara Jackson, and director of J&J Daycare for around 20 years, where she helped raise and made a positive influence on many families and children, whom she was honored to have call her Aunt Dee. She then spent several years driving a transport van for Buffalo River Transport, which is where Bill and she met. This job combined two of her most favorite things—traveling and helping people. Dannie loved to travel and she wanted to be the driver, usually had her trip planned out, and would argue with the GPS when it tried to direct her on a different, shorter route. Momma always said she was like Aunt Birdie, who when asked if she wanted to go somewhere, quickly replied, “Just let me get a clean apron.” As Bill tells it, if he mentioned the word GO, Dannie would beat him to the car. Whether visiting family or friends or just seeing the sights, Dannie was always ready for a road trip and she always took the back roads and the scenic route, never minding that this added more miles and time. She was always excited by the prospect of seeing new sights. Bill and she have traveled lots of miles experiencing the wonders of the western part of the country because Dannie collected all sorts of Indian and western memorabilia. At home Dannie enjoyed interior decorating and arranging and rearranging the furniture. As her brother-in-law Ricky says, “Being part of her family has always been a moving experience.” Dannie loved and was loved back by family. She was greatly admired and looked up to as the most wonderful big sister and second mom by her younger brothers and sisters, always encouraging and supporting and loving them. Her one and only child Daniel was her pride and joy and holding her grandchildren, Collin and Gracelyn, and being with them as they grew up were some of her happiest days. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings at which everyone raved about her chicken and dumplings and peach cobbler, just two of her better-known dishes. Dannie joined the church in 1965 at the age of 17 and was a life-long, faithful member of Brush Creek and Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. She was buried in the Qualls Cemetery on Brush Creek. Funeral services were held Sunday, Mach 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in te chapel of Young Funeral Home, officiated by Elder Tim Stepp and Elder Denny Abernathy. She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Boyd of Flatwoods; a son, Daniel (Amy) Jolliff; two brothers, Ronnie (Debbie) Qualls and Eddie (Kerrie) Qualls; two sisters, Vicky (Jerry) McMinn and Barbara (Ricky) Jackson; grandchildren, Collin Jolliff (Abigail Ashburn), Gracelyn Jolliff, and Oakley John (Ansley Pasold); nephews, Brian (Kasey) Jackson, Daron (Lauren) Qualls, Alan (Summer) Qualls, Phillip (Amanda) McMinn, Lonnie (Ty) Matthews, Shaun (Tiffany) Matthews, Dusty (Paula) Matthews and nieces Quinn Qualls, Sarah (Ken) Pannell, and Hannah Qualls; several great nieces and nephews; and a bunch of loving cousins and friends.