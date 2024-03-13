TEDDY DEAN COOK

Mr. Cook, 64, of Linden, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, at his home. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Pineview-Pace Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Jack Cook and Ellie Mae Parrish Cook. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1977, and member of Lick Creek Baptist Church. He was retired from Wally-Mo in Parsons where he worked for eight years; he also worked at Neutronics in Parsons fifteen years. Survivors include his brothers, Donnie (Betty) Cook and Ricky Cook, both of Linden.