NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE PRIMARY, COUNTY GENERAL and TOWN OF LINDEN

AND CITY OF LOBELVILLE MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

August 1st, 2024

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-12-111(a), the Perry County Election Commission announces that a State Republican and Democrat Primary, County General and Perry County Municipals Election will be held in all voting precincts on Thursday, August 1, 2024, for the purpose of nominating individuals for state offices and electing county and city office holders for the offices listed below.

NOMINATING PETITIONS: Petitions may be picked up in the Election Office located in the Perry County Election Commission Office located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN 37096 during regular business hours through the qualifying deadline.

QUALIFYING DEADLINE: April 4, 2024 (12:00 / NOON ) Candidates must meet certain requirements to have their name placed on the ballot. Qualifying petitions for independent candidates for offices to be filled on the November General Election Ballot must be filed by this deadline. Any duplicate petitions, which may be required, MUST be filed by this deadline, as are the originals.

WITHDRAWAL DEADLINE: April 11, 2024 (12:00/NOON ) Withdrawal statements must be in writing signed by the candidate.

STATE PRIMARY OFFICES :

S. Senate (6-year term)

S. House of Representatives 7 th Congressional District (2-year term)

Congressional District (2-year term) State House of Representatives 72nd District (2-year term)

MUNICIPAL OFFICES:

Town of Linden-Aldermen Wards I,II & III

Lobelville City-Alderman

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: The last day to register in person to vote in this election is: TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2024 .

If your name or address has changed contact the Perry County Election Commission Office at 113 Factory St. Linden, TN or call the office at 931-589-2025. The office is open Mon – Fri. from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. You can also register to vote and change your address online at GOVOTETN.

NOTICE TO DISABLED OR ELDERLY VOTERS

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109, vot­ers are advised that the Perry County Election Commission Office, 113 Factory St., Linden, is a polling place that is accessible to physically disabled or elderly voters.

Physically disabled or elderly voters who believe that their polling place is inaccessible are encouraged to vote early or may vote at the Election Office on Election Day. Voters who desire to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day must complete an affidavit at the Commission Of­fice stating that their designated polling place is inaccessible. This af­fidavit must be received by the Election Commission no later than Monday, July 22, 2024 .

Physically disabled or elderly voters have the right to vote by absentee ballot or during the early voting period pursuant to the provi­sions of T.C.A. § 2-6-201. If information is needed for absen­tee or early voting procedures, please contact the Perry County Election Commission Office at 931-589-2025 as soon as possible.

State law requires voters to have photo identification issued by federal or Tennessee state government when they present themselves to vote. These ID’s may be current or expired. This includes early voting at the election office and voting on Election Day or your assigned polling place.

NOTICE OF ELECTION COMMISSION LOCATION, HOURS, DATES OPEN

The Perry County Election Commission Office located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN. The office is open Mon- Fri from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This office will be CLOSED February 19, March 29, May 27, and July 4, 2024.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Brent Hinson, Chairman

Linda Krueger, Secretary

Rob Erisman, Wayne Swindle and Terry Richerson Members: Gaye G. Treadwell, Administrator of Elections

Phone: 931-589-2025 Fax: 931-589-5189

Email: perry.commission@tn.gov

B 3/13