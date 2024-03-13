LOBELVILLE WATER SYSTEM NOTICE By Editor | March 13, 2024 | 0 NOTICE The Lobelville Water System 2023 Water Quality Report will be published in the Buffalo River Review on March 20th, 2024. This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling 931-593-2388. B 3/13 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE OF ELECTION March 13, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT 2022 TAXES ONLY-LOBELVILLE March 13, 2024 | No Comments » Lobelville & Linden Receive $267,000 in IPGs March 13, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS March 13, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT OT FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT – 2022 TAXES ONLY-LINDEN March 13, 2024 | No Comments »