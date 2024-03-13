Lobelville & Linden Receive $267,000 in IPGs

Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today the 50 recipients receiving funding through the Infrastructure Planning Grant (IPG) program.

The City of Lobelville was awarded an IPG of $207,000, and the Town of Linden is to receive $60,000.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward said the funds will be for infrastructure planning to map the utility systems and establish GPS coordinates for valves and meters.

Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore said the grant is earmarked for new meter heads and equipment at booster stations, additional flow meters and vaults, GIS mapping of water and sewer systems and an upgraded water model and to review water loss contingencies.

The $10.7 million in funding is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act and will assist communities and utility districts across Tennessee with long-term planning for their water and sewer systems.

“Ensuring all Tennesseans have access to clean water starts with investing in the right infrastructure,” said Gov. Lee.

“I thank our General Assembly for funding this program and commend the 50 grantees for stepping up to help our communities strengthen local infrastructure and plan for the future.”

The IPG program is open to utility systems that serve distressed counties and rural communities on the financially distressed utility system referral list.

Funds can be used in the following program categories: water system mapping and modeling, water system analysis, sewer system mapping and modeling, sewer system analysis, asset management related activities and regionalization studies. “Without strong infrastructure, communities cannot grow or attract business and industry,” said Commissioner McWhorter.

“I congratulate those receiving funding through the IPG program and look forward to seeing how these 50 projects will spur future economic growth.”

Applications from communities and utility districts were based on comptroller eligibility, and these systems have been referred to the Board of Utility Regulation (formerly the Utility Management Review Board or the Water and Wastewater Financing Board) because of their net position, non-revenue water or high levels of debt.