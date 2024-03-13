LARRY LEON STOLTZ

Mr. Larry Leon Stoltz, 76, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Perry County Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 15, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at noon. Military honors will be presentd. Larry was born in the Pleasantville community of Hickman County on March 1, 1947, the son of the late Charlie and Emma Qualls Stoltz. He was a United States Navy Veteran having joined the Navy in 1967,and was a “Plank Owner” (member of the original crew) on the U.S.S. Kennedy, commissioned in 1968. Larry and his wife Wanda built their home on Marsh Creek Road in Linden, where they lived for nearly 40 years. Larry was a trained draftsman and worked in that field for many years. He and Wanda started their own lawn care business which they operated for 30+ years. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife of over 51 years, Wanda Choate Stoltz; an infant brother, Arthur Earl Stoltz; a sister, Peggy Stoltz; and brothers, James Ralph Stoltz, Archie B. Stoltz, and Thomas Edward Stoltz. Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Jim (Cathy) Stoltz and David (Cindy) Stoltz, both of Columbia. Jan Madison and Sandra Demonbreun, both of Lawrenceburg. Robin McKennon (Amanda) of Columbia., Garry (Darlene) Stoltz of Trussville, AL. Beth (Randy) Rigsby, and Sherrie (Dale) Faulkner, both of Leeds AL; special friends, Jerome Skinner and Nellerene Payne of Linden and a host of other loving family members and many friends.