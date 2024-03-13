CATHERINE JONES SIMMONS

Mrs. Simmons, 86, of Linden passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at her home A funeral service was held Friday, March 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young unreal Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Chattanooga, the daughter of the late Lawrence Everett Jones and Sarah Nevells Jones. She was a member of Linden First Baptist Church. She worked at Washington Manufacturing, and was a cook for both Perry Community Hospital and Fisher & Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ray Simmons; a son-in-law, Pat Tucker; and siblings, Lemuel and Thelma Jones, Carl and Elaine Jones, Raymon and Virginia Jones, Franklin and Una Jones, Robert and Patricia Jones, Alice and Hollis Roberson, Lorene and James Stephens, and Virginia and James Chiles. Survivors include her daughters, Delilah Tucker and Sheila (Timmy) Denton, both of Linden; grandchildren, Chris (Gyspy) Trull of Hohenwald and Dylan (Ashley) Tucker of Murfreesboro; and greatgrandchildren, Taylor (Drew) Rawl, Kierston Trull, Zeta Tucker, and Lynlie Tucker.