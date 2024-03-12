NOTICE TO CREDITORS-DOWDY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As required by TCA 30-2-306 | Case #490

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES ALLEN DOWDY, JR, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of MARCH 2024, Letters Administration in respect to the Estate of JAMES ALLEN DOWDY, JR. who died November 11, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 8thday of MARCH, 2024.

John Dowdy, Administrator

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Jack B.D. Heath, Attorney for the Estate

HEATH LAW FIRM

19 Cedar Street | Hohenwald, TN 38462

Pd 3/20