Sheriff Weems’ Last Day in Office Will Be March 16th

Sheriff Nick Weems—who announced in January his plans to leave office—has announced that his last day of service will be March 15, 2024, before he begins work with the state.

In a letter to the County Mayor and Commissioners, Sheriff Weems wrote:

“I am writing to inform you that my final day as Sheriff of Perry County will be the 16th of March, 2024. I have accepted a new position with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as a Special Agent, where I will be ultimately assigned to Perry County.

“I would like to thank each one of you for putting your trust in me on December 31, 2015. I will always be grateful that you chose to appoint me as your Sheriff and giving me the opportunity to serve my community.

“I am very proud of all the accomplishments we made together for both the Sheriff’s Office and Perry County during my tenure as Sheriff. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the great men and women who have served under my direction these last nine years.

“Due to your leadership and loyalty to our community and myself, I feel we all have strived to provide the best law enforcement Perry County has to offer. I have enjoyed working together with all of you for the greater good of Perry County.

“While this letter is the end of one ……………..

