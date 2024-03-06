MILDRED FAY HOPPER McCAIG

Mrs. Mildred Fay Hopper McCaig, 88, of Waverly, formerly of Lobelville, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 3, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Crooked Creek Cemetery. Mrs. McCaig was born in Bath Springs, TN to the late Clyde Lee Hopper and Fannie Hudson Hopper. She graduated as salutatorian of her class from Decatur County High School, Class of 1953. She was retired from Fisher &Company in Linden. Mildred enjoyed baking, especially wedding cakes, and was known to make a mean chocolate pie. She also enjoyed crocheting, painting, taking pictures, and talking on the telephone. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Dossie Ewell McCaig; a son, Ronnie Dale McCaig; a grandson, Spencer Adam McCaig; and brothers, Clifford Ralph Hopper and Lowell Elmer Hopper. Survivors include a grandson, Dustin (Raven) McCaig of Linden; a granddaughter, Nina (Raymond) Johnson of Charlotte, NC.; great grandchildren, Ariel McCaig, Alyssa Devito, Alaila McCaig, Penelope McCaig, and Willow McCaig; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn McCaig Lee of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.