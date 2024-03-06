BRUCE ALLEN ROBERTS

Bruce Allen Roberts, 71, of Lobelville, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024, at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m., at Lobelville Church of Christ. Burial was at Cunningham-Baker Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Dyer, TN to the late Watson Yeiser Roberts and Willie Rue Holloway Roberts Spencer. Bruce attended elementary school at both Rutherford, TN and Lobelville, TN, and graduated from Perry County High School, Class of 1970. After graduating high school, Bruce worked at Marlin Mayberry’s Shell Station at Cuba Landing and later in 1971 he went to work at Turney Center in Only, TN as a Correctional Officer. After 43 years he retired in October of 2014. Bruce also drove a wrecker for Barnett’s Wrecker Service for many years, and mowed yards for numerous people and businesses. He loved people and talking to them. One of the highlights of being retired that he enjoyed tremendously was being Santa Claus for many years at local parades and being a personal Santa for many people and businesses. Bruce was a member of the Lobelville Church of Christ since 1965. He was a 32nd Degree Mason for over 50 years, member of Masonic Lodge #739 of Lobelville, and a past member of the Shriners. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers, James O. Roberts and Paul N. Roberts. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sandy Carroll Roberts; a sister, Joan Washam of Paducah, KY; brothers, Wayne (Charlotte) Spencer of Calvert City, KY, and Jerry (Ruby) Roberts of Hurricane Mills, TN; nieces, Mandy (Kenneth) Davis, Brandy (Chad) Hudson, Aislynn (Lindsey) Schwartz, Ashley Crownover, and Elizabeth Carroll; nephews, Shannon Spencer, Michael Spencer, Lonnie Washam, and Lance (Brenda) Crownover; three great nieces; five great nephews; one great, great nephew; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.