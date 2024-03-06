BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET By Editor | March 6, 2024 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 11, 2024, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING March 6, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR – JONES BRO. CONT. March 5, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS- SUPERIOR TRAFFIC CONTROL, LLC March 5, 2024 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS – JONES BROS. CONTRACTORS March 5, 2024 | No Comments » Notice of Intent to Fill the Office of Sheriff of Perry County, Tennessee March 5, 2024 | No Comments »