Third Annual Miss Blooming Arts Pageant Is This Saturday at PCHS
The third annual Miss Blooming Arts Pageant will be held this Saturday, March 9, 2024, at
The Prince competition will be held at 11:00 a.m. for 0-23 months and two to four year olds.
The Princess competition will begin at 11:30 a.m. for five age groups: 0-11 months, 12-24 months, three to four, five to six, and seven to nine years.
Miss Blooming Arts is at 1:00 p.m., in three age groups: Junior, 10-12; Teen, 13-15; and Miss, 16-21 years.
Competitors in zero to four year age groups should wear Sunday best; ages five and up are pageant wear.
Entry fee is $35. Most Photogenic is $5. All proceeds benefit the Miss Perry County Scholarship Organization.
For more information: beth.bates9498@gmail.com or kestinwatkins@outlook.com.