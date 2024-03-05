Notice of Intent to Fill the Office of Sheriff of

Perry County, Tennessee

Public notice is hereby given that due to an upcoming vacancy in the office of Sheriff, the Perry County Commission will be appointing a successor for Sheriff to serve until an election can be held in August 2024. Said appointee will serve until August 31, 2024, after which whomever is elected in August 2024 shall fill this office for the remainder of the existing term which shall end August 31, 2026. This appointment will be made at the regularly scheduled Commission meeting on April 15, 2024. Any qualified person interested in filling this vacancy is required to deliver by mail or in person, a Sheriff’s qualification packet to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST). In order to be considered for appointment, all packets must be received by the POST Commission by the end of business day, March 24, 2024, at POST Headquarters, 3025 Lebanon Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37214.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated §8-8-102, POST will notify Perry County of all applicants eligible for consideration for appointment to the Office of Sheriff. Sheriff’s qualifications packets may be obtained at the office of the Perry County Election Commission Office, in the Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, Tennessee. The Perry County Election Commission can start issuing petitions on March 18, 2024. For more information, call Perry County Election Commission at 931-589-2025.

