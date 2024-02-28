TN Department of Education Says Perry County Schools Are Advancing

In accordance with Tennessee’s accountability system, as well as federal and state law, the Tennessee Department of Education names districts that are excelling, as well as those who need additional support.

The five possible district designations are Exemplary, Advancing, Satisfactory, Marginal, and In Need of Improvement.

Perry County Schools was included in the Advancing group, which included 83 Tennessee schools, including neighboring counties Decatur, Lewis, and Wayne. Advancing schools scored 2.1 to 3.0 on the state’s 4.0 scale.

Only twelve schools statewide were labeled Exemplary which meant a 3.1 or higher score.

The Satisfactory schools list—which included bordering Humphreys County—scored 1.1 to 2.0.

No schools were cited as Marginal (scores of less than 1.1), but Hickman County Schools and five others were listed as In Need of Improvement, meaning they were in the bottom five percent.

Under Tennessee’s accountability system, districts are expected to increase achievement levels for all students and demonstrate student growth across all student groups.

Districts are assessed on their performance across six critical performance indicators measured through multiple pathways: grade band success rates; rates at which students are chronically out of school; performance on the English language proficiency assessment (ELPA), and graduation rates.

District accountability scores are calculated using a weighted average of the district’s scores across all indicators and student groups to determine a district’s designation.

As part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), department leaders worked with more than 6,000 Tennessee teachers, parents, administrators, students, advocates, and community members over a 16-month period to refine our new district and school accountability model, which was used for the first time in 2018.

The model is built on multiple indicators that make districts and schools successful, including graduation rates; state test scores and student growth data; English learner performance; low chronic absenteeism and out-of-school suspensions; and how ready students are when they graduate, including through having access to early postsecondary opportunities, industry certifications, military readiness and ACT/SAT composites that qualify for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship.