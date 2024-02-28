PUBLIC NOTICE

Save the Children intends to apply for a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant from the Tennessee Department of Education in partnership with Perry County Schools. Anyone interested in discussing this application, including contributing programming ideas, please contact Rafayna Naquib, Grant Writer, at rnaquib@savechildren.org. The deadline for application submission is April 1. The application will be available for public review after submission with the school district.

Pd 2/28