Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday

Perry County goes to the polls next Tuesday, March 5, for the Presidential Preference Primary, the first of three elections in 2024.

The sample ballot for the March 5 election appears in this issue.

Early voting ended yesterday, Tuesday, February 27. Turnout has been light; as of Saturday, only 194 had cast early ballots.

On the Republican ticket, headed by apparent frontrunner Donald Trump, voters have limited choices as Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy—even though their names appear on the ballot—have suspended their campaigns.

The three remaining GOP candidates battling Trump are Ryan Binkley, Nikki Haley, and David Stuckenberg.

The March 5 Republican ballot appears long because of Presidential delegates. Sixty-six candidates—described by the person they are supporting for President or uncommitted status—are vying for at-large delegate positions. Republican voters are asked to selection fourteen.

Fourteen are running for Seventh Congressional District delegate slots; these candidates too are differentiated by Presidential choice. Republican voters are asked to choose three.

The Democratic ballot is simpler. Only one person is running for the Oval Office nomination: President Joseph Biden.

Assessor of Property Brett Skelton will be the only Republican nominee seeking a Perry County office on the August ballot.

He is unopposed in the March 5 primary for the GOP nomination. Any potential challengers will be running as independents, as will candidates for Perry County School Board and Alderman seats in Linden and Lobelville—the only other local offices up for election or re-election on the August ballot.

The qualifying deadline for the August election is Thursday, April 4. The last day to register to vote in August is Tuesday, July 2.

Polls will open at 9:00 a.m. on election day and close at 7:00 p.m. If you have questions about voting, please contact the Election Commission office at 931-589-2025.