NADEAN SHELTON TATUM

Mrs. Nadean Shelton Tatum, 93, of Linden, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 20, 2924, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Rainey Cemetery. She was born in Linden to the late Grady Lee Shelton and Mary Elizabeth Rainey Shelton. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Lobelville Elementary, where she worked with the kindergarten class. She had also worked at Linden Apparel, Perry County Nursing Home, and babysat for the public. Ms. Nadean was a lifetime member of the Linden First Christian Church. She loved cooking for others and enjoyed anything to do with the outside, whether it be gardening, mowing, trimming the hedges, or weed eating. You could find her outside doing something, if it was just pulling weeds out of her flower beds. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the children she had babysat for through the years the most. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, S.B. Tatum; sisters, Mildred Aaron, Laverne Dill, Betty Azbill, and Bobbie Jo Parnell; and brothers, Lynn, Brown, and Jack Shelton. Survivors include her children, Sammy (Phyllis) Tatum of Franklin and Sharon (Mark) Horner of Linden; grandchildren, Jared (Sierra) Horner, Colby Horner and Nicole Tatum; great grandchildren, Dustin, Sutherlen, Carly, and Ramsey Horner; special caregivers, Jacqueline French and Miriam Richardson; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.