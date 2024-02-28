KIMMEY SUE WILSON

Ms. Wilson, 45, of Linden, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 25, 2024, 5:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Bertha Wilson Jones of Linden, who survives. She was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class 1997. She attended Auto Diesel School and obtained her certification in welding. For many years she made her career as a boilermaker. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Allen Ester Wilson; her grandmother, Ethel Mae Wilson; and a nephew, Paige Lonzo Peeler. In addition to her mother, survivors include her sisters, Karley Wilson of Linden and Kasidy (Josh) Rotgers of Union City; and a son, Peyton Fouch of Hermitage.