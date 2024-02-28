JUDY GILBERT NEWSOM

Judy, (Judy Pearl, Mom, Mother, Me-Maw, Nae,) Gilbert Newsom, 76, of Graham, Texas, passed from this life on Monday, February 20, 2024, at home with her family. Judy was born on November 14, 1947 in Perryton, Texas, to Ivan and Bertha Green Gilbert. She married Tommy Newsom. She was a natural born caretaker as she loved cooking for and feeding people. She was one of the best fry cooks around, but could cook anything. She was well known at Dinner Bell Café for the eggs and breakfasts she cooked. She was also seen at the Young County Arena where she cooked in the concession stand for every event they had. She was adventurous, doing things like skydiving at 71, and ziplining for a mile in Costa Rica at 73. She was passionate about all things family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of New Life Christian Church, Linden, Tennessee. Dr. Lucas said that Judy was one of the best people he has ever known, that her glass was always half full, she had an infectious laugh, loved life and her family. We’ll all miss her. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Newsom in 2017; sons, Billy Jack and Tony; brother, Bill Gilbert; and her parents, Ivan Gilbert and Bertha Green Gilbert. She is survived by two daughters, Jo Deana Woolley and husband Danny, and Amy King and husband Jody; daughter-in-law, Jenny Newsom; brother, Arthur (Pete) Gilbert; grandchildren, Micah Newsom and wife Brittany, Gina Altum and husband Sammy, Kristin Woolley and husband David, Kimberly Fingerson and husband Cory, Alyssa Woolley, Chelsea Kettell and husband Clayton and Tyler King; numerous great grandchildren; and many, many more friends of grandchildren that stole her heart and claimed as their “Nae.” A visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at McMillan Satterwhite Funeral Home. Funeral services were held be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, at McMillan Satterwhite Funeral Chapel. Interment was in Gooseneck Cemetery.