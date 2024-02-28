BARBARA BATES HINSON LATIMER

Mrs. Barbara Bates Hinson Latimer, 87, of Puryear, TN, formerly of Lobelville, passed away peacefully Friday, February 16, 2024, at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, KY. A funeral service as held Saturday, February 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery in Lobelville. Barbara was born in Lobelville to the late Carlos Bates and Mary Lou Ashton Bates Horner. Barbara graduated from Lobelville High School, Class of 1955. She was retired from the City of Lobelville, where she was City Clerk for 22 years. She had also worked at Lobelville Elementary. She was a member of Lobelville Methodist Church and the South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Barbara married the first love of her life, Gerald Hinson, in November of 1956. They shared 30 wonderful years together and three children. Barbara was blessed to find love for the second time in 1992 when she married Ralph Latimer and moved to Puryear, TN. Barbara was a beautiful, sweet lady and always did everything to perfection. She was always dressed to the nines. She loved planting her beautiful flowers and watching them grow. Barbara loved all of her family very much. She was at every event she could be for her children, grandchildren and siblings. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Hinson; a sister, Hilda Duff; brothers, Gary Bates and Larry Bates; a half-brother, Robert H. “Bobby” (Elizabeth) Bates; and brothers-in-law, Roy Duff, Wayne Logan, and Joe Owen. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Latimer; children, Greg (Suzie) Hinson, Karen Copeland, and Steven Hinson; grandchildren Mason Cole, Lukas (Renae) Copeland, Parker Hinson, and Fallon Hinson; great grandchildren, Westen Cole and Laynie Jo Copeland; step-daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Zeman and Dawn (Gary) Cox; step-grandchildren, Chelsea (Ce’sar) Medina, Kyle (Zoe) Zeman and Erica Hornbuckle; sisters Betty Owen, Linda (John) Bratton, Joyce Logan, and Teresa (John) Baucom; brothers, Terry (Gayla) Bates and Bobby Ray (Elaine) Bates; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Bates; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and many friends.