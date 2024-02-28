ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for Britt Rd., Jones Hollow Rd., Gas Line Extension consisting of approximately 22,700 LF of 2” and 3” gas main together with all work and all appurtenances as specified and shown on the Drawings will be received by the City of Lobelville at City Hall, 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 until Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (local time), and then at said office opened and publicly read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, consisting of Advertisement for Bids, Information for Bidders, BID, BID BOND, Agreement, General Conditions, SUPPLEMENTAL GENERAL CONDITIONS, Payment Bond, Performance Bond, NOTICE OF AWARD, NOTICE TO PROCEED, CHANGE ORDER, DRAWINGS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND ADDENDA, may be examined at the following locations:

City of Lobelville, TN. 55 S. Main Street, Lobelville, TN. 37097

GRW Engineers Inc. 404 BNA Drive St. 201, Nashville, TN. 37217

West Tennessee Plan Room, 439 Airways Blvd., Jackson, TN. 38301

FW Dodge Room/ABC Plan Room (Scan Only)

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of GRW Engineers Inc., located at 404 BNA Drive Suite 201, Nashville, TN 37217, upon payment of $ 100.00 for each set. Payment is not refundable.

Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified check in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid to insure the execution of the contract for which the bid is made. In case the bid is not accepted, the check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder, but if the bid is accepted and the bidder shall refuse or neglect to enter into a contract with the City of Lobelville within ten (10) days after the time he has been notified of the acceptance of his bid, the said check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the City as liquidated damages for the failure to do so.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of Sixty (60) days after closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

The City of Lobelville reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

By: The City of Lobelville, TN

B 2/28