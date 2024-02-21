WANDA FAYE CHOATE STOLTZ

Mrs. Stoltz, 71, of Linden, passed away January 25, 2024, in Linden. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Sarah and Oneil Choate. She grew up in the Sugar Hill and Bethel communities in Perry County. She graduated from Perry County High School in 1970, and worked in the garment industry at Washington Manufacturing in the 70’s and 80’s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Oneil Choate, and sisters, Karen Culp and Judy Choate. Survivors include her husband, Larry Stoltz of Linden; and a brother, Tim Choate of Murfreesboro.