THELMA LOUDEAN JACKSON QUALLS

Mrs. Qualls, 95, of Linden, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 17, 2024, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. She was born in Perry Count, the daughter of the late Will Jackson and Clara Gregory Jackson. She worked in the garment factory in Linden for years. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, David Qualls, and siblings, William, Bessie, Earl, and Jesse. Survivors include her sons, Wayne (Jean) Qualls and Don Qualls, both of Centerville; her adopted daughter, Angel Donovan; five grandchildren, Brian (Sandy) Qualls, Jeremy (Meredith) Qualls, Whitney (Sean) Moore, Alicia (Nick) Batts, and Josh Irwin; and twelve great grandchildren, Riley (Allison) Qualls, Reagan (Slader) Stringman, Major, Merfy, Macray, Emma, Gunner, Hartley, Sadie, Brianna, Addison, and Drake.