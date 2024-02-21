Six-Month Investigation Leads to Arrest of Linden Man

A six-month drug effort by Narcotics Investigator Mike Stockstill

ended Saturday with the arrest of a Linden man on multiple charges.

Benjamin Lee Brooks, who resided at Oliver Crossing Apartments on Beech Street, was taken into custody by Inv. Stockstill, Sgt. Allen Daniel, and Deputy Alex Crowe around 4:00 p.m. on six counts of manufacturing, sale, and delivery of the Schedule II drug fentanyl.

Upon arrival at the Brooks residence, the officers recovered 12 grams …………

…………………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 2/21/24 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………