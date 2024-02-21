Perry County Man Sentenced to Fourteen Years in Eleven-Member Drug Trafficking Scheme

A federal judge has sentenced a Perry County man to 14 years in federal prison for his role in an organized drug trafficking scheme.

Randal Tinin a/k/a “Roho,” 49, of Linden was sentenced to 168 months and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The announcement came on the heels of William Rainey, 46, of Hohenwald, being sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison, He was the last of eleven people to be sentenced in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson also ordered Rainey to serve ……………

