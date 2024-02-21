MISSING MAN: NO NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Sgt. Josh Duke with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office told the Review on Saturday that there have been no new developments in the case of James Wray who went missing on Tuesday, February 8.

Wray, 38, accidentally hit the side of the Alvin C. York bridge at Perryville, exited his vehicle, and started walking. A passer-by—who described Wray as “disoriented”—gave him a ride to the nearby Fatman’s in Perry County around 10:30 a.m.

The security camera at the convenience store shows Wray in the parking lot before he crossed Highway 412 and entered the woods.

Sgt. Duke said a cadaver dog was used Wednesday along twenty miles of Tennessee River shoreline with “no hits.”

He said a THP helicopter conducted an air search Thursday along the river from I-40 to Perry County with no results.

“We have had no credible reports and everything reported has been confirmed not to be Wray,” Sgt. Duke said. “The family has been all the way to Nashville and surrounding areas passing out flyers and searching for leads with no luck.”

Wray is 5’7” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has dark hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing a dark gray pullover, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He has flame tattoos on his forearms.

If you have information that might prove useful, please call Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911, or you can reach Wray’s family at 731-316-9938, 731-307-6243, or 931-307-7354.