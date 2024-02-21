DORIS MARY WERNER DAVIDSO­­­­­­­­­­­­­N BURDETTE

Mrs. Doris Mary Werner Davidson Burdette, 81, of Lobelville, passed away Wednesday February 14, 2024 at her home. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 19. 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in St. Leon, IN. to the late George Edward Werner and Loretta Maucher Werner. She attended school in St. Leon and Sunman, IN, but dropped out to work on the family farm. In her early years she worked at Sperry Rubber in Brookville, IN. She married the 1st love of her life, Elby Davidson in 1970 and moved to Tennessee. She had worked at Red Kap, Linden Apparel and Kolpak. Doris was blessed to find love for the 2nd time in 2007 when she married Max Burdette. Doris loved watching her grandchildren play baseball, football and softball, attending all their games. She also loved watching the Titans play and she’d let you know real quick what they had done wrong! She also loved raising a garden, canning and sitting in the gazebo listening to bluegrass music. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Elby Davidson; bonus children, Carol Inman and Fred Burdette; siblings, Kenneth Werner, Cletus Werner, Ardwin Werner, Raymond Werner, Lawrence Werner, Mary Maune, Bernice Abrams, and Dorothy Werner; and a bonus great granddaughter, Paisley Burdette. Survivors include her husband, Max Burdette; a daughter Connie (Rick, Sr.) Watkins of Linden; grandchildren, Ricky (Rachael) Watkins, Kristen (James) Justice, Jacob (Addison) Watkins, and Sylvia Watkins; great grandchildren, Dawson Conry, Kayden Hinson and Lorraina Justice; bonus children, Renae (Robert) Ferguson and Tony Burdette; seven bonus grandchildren; twelve bonus great grandchildren; twelve bonus great, great grandchildren; special grands, Denise Kessens, Andrea Collins, and Bryan Collins, all of Indiana; a sister, Estelle Salisbury; brothers, Omer and Lonnie Werner; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.