SAMUEL KEVIN TRAVIS

Mr. Travis, 59, of Linden, formerly of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Moore Family Cemetery. He was born in Clarksville, the son of the late Perry Joe Travis and Janie Ruth Burkhart Travis. He was retired from the State of Tennessee, where he worked for thirty-three years as a road inspector. He was a graduate of New Providence High School in Clarksville and a member of the Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Gary Travis, and infant brothers, James Perry Travis and Jerry Wayne Travis. Survivors include his wife, Camilla Moore Travis; a son, Caleb Travis of Linden; grandchildren, Ariel Travis and Ryder Lee Travis; a brother, David Keith Travis of Clarksville; and father-in-law, Jim Moore of Linden.