JAMES RAY BATES

Mr. James Ray Bates, 68, of Linden, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Iron City, Tn. to the late Marion Brian Bates and Lela Amber Scott Bates. He was a logger and auto and truck mechanic. He had worked for both Graham Lumber Company and Dill Lumber Company. Ray enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and watching western shows on TV. He also enjoyed coaching and going to watch his children and grandchildren in sporting events. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family working and playing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a great grandson, Jayden Blevins; a sister, Connie Holt; and a brother, Steve Bates. Survivors include his wife, Kaye Bates; children, Missy (Ronnie) Bates of Iron City, Eddy (Tasha) Davis of Ashland City, Kelley (Jackie) Lawrence of Alabama, Scott (Michelle) Bates of Robbins, Chris (Lori) Bates of Hohenwald, Sonya Bates of Lawrenceburg, Jug (Jerika Erskin) Bates of Scotts Hill, and Ryan (Tara) Bates of Lebanon; twenty-four grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; a sister, Tammy Bates of Georgia; brothers, Marion (Jenny) Bates of Lawrenceburg and Ronnie (Missy) Bates of Iron City; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.