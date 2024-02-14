Early Voting for the March 5 Presidential & County Primaries Begins Today

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell want to remind all Perry County voters that they can take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of the upcoming early voting period to cast their ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries.

“Early voting is an easy way for all eligible Perry County voters to cast their ballots and let their voices be heard before Super Tuesday,” said Treadwell.

Early voting begins on today, Wednesday, February 14, and runs through Tuesday, February 27. Perry County residents can find hours, polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more on GoVoteTN.gov, or by downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“We want all eligible Tennessee voters to cast their ballot, and early voting provides them with the flexibility and convenience to do so before Election Day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

All voters should be proud that the Heritage Foundation ranks Tennessee number one in the nation for election integrity, and the Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information—including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Perry County Election Commission 931-589-2025.