BENNY ROGER PARRISH

Mr. Parrish, 68, of Decaturville, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Tri-Star Skyline Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Friday, February 9, 2024, 1:00 p.m., at Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, with Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial was at Spring Creek Holiness Church cemetery in Perry County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Evie Parrish, and a brother, David Parrish. He was retired from LeRoy Somer in Lexington and was of the Pentecostal faith. Survivors include his wife, Geneta Parrish of Decaturville; a son, Shannon (Penny) Parrish of Parsons; a sister, Thelma “Lucy” (Eddie) Ledbetter of Linden; and granddaughters, Madelyn Parrish and Desi Dunkle.