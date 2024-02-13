Extensive Search Continues For Missing Man

An extensive search continues for a missing Parker’s Crossroads man

who walked into the woods near Fatman’s on Tuesday, February 6, and has not been seen since.

James Wray, 38, accidentally hit the side of the Tennessee River bridge at Perryville, exited his vehicle, and started walking. A passer-by—who described Wray as appearing “disoriented”—gave him a ride to the nearby convenience store in Perry County around 10:30 a.m.

According to Liz Harris, Wray’s sister who gave an interview to WOPC 101.3, Wray could not answer simple questions about who he was or where he was going.

He also left his phones (one for business, one for personal use), glasses, and money in his vehicle. They did not find his wallet and assume he still has that on his person.

Harris told the radio station that her brother wandered around Fatman’s parking lot, trying to open car doors.

The security camera at the convenience store shows Wray in the parking lot before he crossed Highway 412, the field, and entered the woods.

Harris said you could tell in the video that Wray was “spaced out and didn’t know anything.”

She said her brother works in tree service, and is trying to build his own business, but the family had no idea why he was in Perry County last Tuesday.

Harris said she did not believe drugs were involved, and that her brother would never leave his wife and three daughters. She said he “works all the time,” and does not get enough sleep.

Wray is 5’7” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has dark hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing a dark gray pullover, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He has flame tattoos on his forearms.

She stressed that he is “not dangerous, just disoriented,” and that she did not want people to “be afraid of him.”

Sgt. Josh Duke said the Sheriff’s Office was alerted and Sgt. Charlie Jones arrived on the scene around 11:00 a.m. to begin looking for Wray. Sgt. Jones ran the tags, got Wray’s name, and tried to locate him in the nearby woods.

Sgt. Duke operated a drone to search the area, and search dogs with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, hit twice but dropped a scent at a point behind Rogers Group.

Personnel with the PCSO, DCSO, and Perry and Decatur Rescue Squads conducted on-foot and off-road vehicle grid searches of the area into the night the first day.

On day two, a THP helicopter joined the search, and a “be on the lookout” was issued, and Wray was entered into NCIC as a missing person. Drones were also used in a grid search and the West Tennessee Dive Team searched the water from boats.

The water and drone searches continued on the third day, and on the fourth day, cadaver dogs were brought in. The dogs his on a spot south of the Tennessee River bridge, but divers using sonar did not locate a body, Sgt. Duke told the Review.

Searchers tried dragging that area of the river on day five, but found nothing. On Saturday evening, Sgt. Duke said efforts would continue.

“Wray has three daughters and a wife at home, and we hope to return him safely to them,” Sgt. Duke said. He added that Wray’s family has been involved every day in the search effort.

Sgt. Duke said the office has received lot of tips, but nothing conclusive.

If you have information that might prove useful, please call Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911, or you can reach Wray’s family at 731-316-9938, 731-307-6243, or 931-307-7354.