MICHAEL BURGESS



Michael Burgess, a man renowned for his loving heart, unparalleled humor, and extraordinary handiness, passed away on January 19, 2024, in Linden, TN, at the age of 64. Born on July 16,1959, in Idaho to Rachel D. Burgess and the late David Burgess, Michael’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and kindness.

Michael spent his life building more than just structures; he built a legacy of warmth and generosity that touched everyone he knew. His work in construction and as a jack of all trades showcased his remarkable skill and work ethic. Yet, it was his willingness to lend a helping hand that truly defined him. Michael’s involvement in his community left an indelible mark on the hearts of those around him, as he never turned down an opportunity to help others.

A true outdoorsman, Michael found joy in the simplicity of nature. His passion for fishing and hunting was only matched by his love for the adventures on “Swamp People,” which he watched all the time. These interests, however, were secondary to the time he cherished with his beloved family.

Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Donna Renee Burgess, and his loving mother, Rachel D. Burgess. He was a proud father to his daughter, Elizabeth (Christopher) Noel, and remembered his late daughter, Hannah Marie Burgess, with deep affection. Michael’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Grace (Aaron Vest), Kameron, and Zane, who will miss their grandfather’s love and joyous spirit

His siblings, Brad (Rosemary) Burgess, Tammy (Tony) Duncan, Cindy (Richard) Skimming, Janette (Lonnie) Farris, Julie Degitz, and Vicky (Jason) Riley, will hold onto the memories of their brother with fondness and pride. Michael now joins his late sister Cheryl Burgess, as well as hisgrandparents, Lewis and Opal Eells and James and Estelle Burgess, who predeceased him.

A celebration of life memorial service was held at Goshen Primitive Baptist Church on February 3, 2024, at 11:30 am. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.