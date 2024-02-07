JAMES “JIMMY” EARL WHITWELL



Mr. James “Jimmy” Earl Whitwell, 82, of Lobelville, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Whitwell was born in Linden to the late Earl James Whitwell and Sara Pauline Tucker Whitwell. He was retired from Bates, LLC, but had also worked at Consolidated Aluminum until its closing. Jimmy was a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1958. He enjoyed doing anything outside, especially mowing, in which he took great pride. He also enjoyed fishing, raising coon dogs, where he had a Grand Champion named Sadie, and storytelling. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Horner Whitwell; granddaughter, Monica Graves; sisters, Nona Tucker and Nina Thompson; and brothers, Andy Whitwell and J.P. Shelton. Survivors include his children, Tena (Leroy) Shawl of Linden, Ricky (Michelle) Whitwell of Hohenwald, Robin (Randy) Hensley of Linden, Rhonda (Jeff) Graves of Linden, Todd (Tasha) Carey of Linden and Tammy Horner of Dickson; grandchildren, Ryan Hensley, Ashley Dobbs, Anna Shawl, Raven McCaig, Hailey Toff, Robbie Graves, Jessica Graves, Shyan Carey, Bryston Graves, and Jaden Carey; sixteen great grandchildren; five great, great grandchildren; a sister, Edith (Dave) Condit of Memphis; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.