HAZEL HENSLEY CARROLL



Mrs. Carroll, of Linden, formerly of Nashville, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly. A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 2:0 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Clifford Hensley and Minnie Morgan Hensley. She was retired after having worked many years for Washington Manufacturing Corporation, Horace Small Manufacturing, and Bradfords Manufacturing. She was a member of the Pasquo Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Parker Carroll, and sisters, Tina Kennamore and Vina Daniels. Survivors include her son, Mark (Elaine) Carroll of Linden; a grandson, Joe (Bridget) Carroll; great grandchildren, Olivia, Bethany, and Maverick Carroll; a sister, Reba Smith of Oswego, Illinois; and brothers-in-law, Willard (Julie) Kennamore and Loyd Daniels, both of Linden.