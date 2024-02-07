ELECTION NOTICE-EARLY VOTING

The Perry County Election Commission is hereby publishing notice of the Early Voting Period for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Republican Primary Election, to be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The Early Voting Period is: Wednesday, February 14 thru Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Voting hours: Monday through Friday will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30. (Closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Lunch). Saturday hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CLOSED, FEBURARY 19, 2024 FOR STATE HOLIDAY

TO VOTE IN PERSON: Any eligible voter for this election may come to the Perry County Election Commission Office located at 113 Factory St. Linden, Tennessee. ANY ELIGIBLE VOTER THAT WISHES TO VOTE IN PERSON MUST HAVE PHOTO ID!!!

You may also vote absentee by mail if one of the following reasons applies:

1, I am 60 years of age or older.

I will be outside my county during all hours of early voting and Election Day. I am hospitalized, ill or physically disable and because of such conditions I am unable to appear at my polling place. I am a caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or disable person I am a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside my county. I reside in a licensed facility, outside my county, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care, i.e. Nursing Home. I am a candidate for office in the election. I am observing a religious holiday that prevents me from voting during early voting or on Election Day. I will be serving as an election official or a member or employee of the election commission on Election Day. I will be serving on jury duty. I am a voter with a disability and my polling place is inaccessible. I have a CDL or TWIC or I am a spouse of a person with CDL or TWIC and will be out of the county during early voting and Election Day. Enclosed is a copy of the CDL or TWIC (required) and the number is:____________________ I am a member of the military, spouse, or dependent. I am an activated National Guard member on state orders. I am an overseas citizen and other wise qualified to vote in TN.

PROCEDURE FOR VOTING BY MAIL:

If you meet one of the above listed conditions and wish to vote by mail, you must request

a ballot in writing over your signature. The request can be made as much as 90 days in advance of an Election and no later than 7 days of an Election, and for this Election, the last day to receive a request is, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The request may be mailed or hand delivered to the Perry County Election Office. The request can serve as an application for a ballot if it contains the following information:

Voters Name Voters address within Perry County Voters Social Security Number Address to mail the ballot if outside the county The election in which the voter wishes to vote

6.The reason the voter is requesting to vote by mail.

Date of Birth Voters Signature

If the request does not contain all the information listed above the Election Commission shall send the voter an application for an Absentee Ballot in order to obtain the needed information.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE

113 Factory St., Linden, TN 37096

MAIL ADDRESS: P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096-0077

PHONE: (931) 589-2025 FAX: (931) 589-5819

Perry County Election Commission

Brent Hinson, Chairperson

Linda Krueger, Secretary

Rob Erisman, Member

Wayne Swindle, Member

Terry Richardson, Member

Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.

