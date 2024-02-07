CHARLES “BILL” WILLIE IRWIN



Mr. Charles “Bill” Willie Irwin, 80, of Lobelville, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024, at his home. Visitation was held Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Young Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m., at London Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg. Burial was at Lone Oak Cemetery. He was born in Lewisburg to the late Joe Vescey Irwin and Mary Elizabeth Darnell Irwin. “Bill” has a happy but hard life. He worked over 200 plus acres with his Dad and Mom; sharecropped and swapped work with neighbors and his uncle James Neill of Caney Springs, Tn. He enjoyed baseball with some legendary men in pasture lots around Caney Springs. He also worked with the next-door neighbor Dr. Jones and late, his son Buddy Jones. “Bill” was a member of the Upper Sinking Church of Christ. He enjoyed being with his family and especially going to all his grandchildren’s sporting events. He worked at Genesco in Chapel Hill, Tn. and retired to his own place on Irwin Road in Lewisburg, Tn. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a son. John Christopher Irwin, and brothers, Leonard and James Glendon Irwin. Survivors include his wife, Melba Spencer Irwin; a son, David (Dena) Irwin of Lobelville; grandchildren, Dedra (Corbin) Ekberg of Pinson, and Drew (Madison) Irwin of Lobelville; a sister, Mary Catherine Smith of Millbrook, AL; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Irwin of Columbus, GA; special nieces. Deborah Lee Stiles, Debbie McKoon, and Pam Smith; a nephew, Byron Smith; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.