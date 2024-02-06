Cold Days, Hot Contest’ Is Back! 

‘C A returning contest beginning in the February 7 issue of the Review could knock $100 off your winter electric bill.

All you have to do to be eligible for the weekly drawing is clip the entry form in this paper, drop it off at the newspaper office (115 South Mill, Linden) by the deadline, and wait to see if your name is drawn.

The contest will run for four weeks. Each week one winner will receive $100 paid directly to their MLEC account. See the promo in this paper for full rules and details.

The “Cold Days Hot Contest” is sponsored by Duncan’s Home Center, Tamara’s Gifts, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Quality Building Supply, Bank of Perry County, and FirstBank.