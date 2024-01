TERESA ELAINE BRUMLEY

Mrs. Brumley, 68, of Iuka, Mississippi, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024, at her home. . A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 29, 2024, 1:00 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Glenn Jones. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Ned and Dorothy Alline Warren. She in wisdom and deed, and her children and husband called her truly blessed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmie Dale Warren, and sister, Sheila Kay Johnson. Survivors include her husband of forty-five years, Ferlon Brumley; children, Steve (Jennifer) Warren, Christy (Randy) Jones, Justin Brumley, and Garrett (Abby) Brumley; grandchildren, Gavin, Allie Kate, Ben, Reese, Kelsey, Brennan, and Ashlyn; seven great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Fran Tripp, Pamela Wilson, Eddy (Charlotte) Warren, Tim Warren, Connie (Danny) Dexter, Monty Lee Brumley, and Dalon Brumley.